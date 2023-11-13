Ajayi leads Pepperdine against LIU after 27-point game

Long Island Sharks (0-1) at Pepperdine Waves (2-1) Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -16.5; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (0-1) at Pepperdine Waves (2-1)

Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -16.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the Long Island Sharks after Michael Ajayi scored 27 points in Pepperdine’s 76-53 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

Pepperdine went 8-8 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Waves gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

LIU went 3-26 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 14.5 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

