Air Force takes on Delaware following Taylor’s 26-point game

Air Force Falcons (1-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-0) Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Air Force Falcons (1-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-0)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Ethan Taylor scored 26 points in Air Force’s 82-67 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

Delaware went 10-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

Air Force went 4-8 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Falcons gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.