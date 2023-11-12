Air Force plays Delaware after Taylor’s 26-point game

Air Force Falcons (1-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-0) Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’…

Air Force Falcons (1-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-0)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Ethan Taylor scored 26 points in Air Force’s 82-67 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

Delaware finished 10-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Fightin’ Blue Hens allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Air Force went 4-8 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Falcons averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 4.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.