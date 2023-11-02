Air Force opens season at home against Portland State

Portland State Vikings at Air Force Falcons Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6.5; over/under…

Portland State Vikings at Air Force Falcons

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons host the Portland State Vikings for the season opener.

Air Force finished 10-9 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Falcons averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free throw line and 24.6 from deep.

Portland State went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Vikings averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.