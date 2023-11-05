Air Force hosts Portland State for season opener

Portland State Vikings at Air Force Falcons Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -7; over/under…

Portland State Vikings at Air Force Falcons

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons host the Portland State Vikings for the season opener.

Air Force went 14-18 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Falcons averaged 5.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Portland State finished 12-19 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Vikings averaged 76.2 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

