Air Force hosts Lindenwood following Cole’s 20-point game

Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -16; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood takes on the Air Force Falcons after Keenon Cole scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 83-52 win over the Hannibal-La Grange Trojans.

Air Force finished 14-18 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Falcons averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free throw line and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

Lindenwood finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Lions gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

