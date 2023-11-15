Live Radio
Air Force hosts Lindenwood after Cole’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:43 AM

Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Air Force Falcons after Keenon Cole scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 83-52 win against the Hannibal-La Grange Trojans.

Air Force went 10-9 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Falcons averaged 15.3 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

Lindenwood finished 11-21 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

