Air Force hosts Cook and VMI

VMI Keydets (1-4) at Air Force Falcons (4-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -14; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Air Force Falcons after Tyran Cook scored 20 points in VMI’s 78-69 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Falcons are 3-1 on their home court. Air Force is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Keydets have gone 0-2 away from home. VMI has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

Air Force scores 68.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 76.6 VMI allows. VMI has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 41.5% and averaging 20.7 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 15.7 points for Air Force.

Brennan Watkins is averaging 13.4 points for the Keydets. Cook is averaging 12.6 points for VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

