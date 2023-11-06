Live Radio
Air Force Falcons open season at home against the Portland State Vikings

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:44 AM

Portland State Vikings at Air Force Falcons

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons host the Portland State Vikings for the season opener.

Air Force went 14-18 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Falcons gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Portland State finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Vikings gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 22.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

