Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Agbo's 19 lead Boise…

Agbo’s 19 lead Boise State past Vanguard 89-55

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 12:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo had 19 points in Boise State’s 89-55 win against Vanguard on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Agbo added seven rebounds for the Broncos. O’Mar Stanley scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Cam Martin had 12 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Nico Dasca led the way for the Lions with nine points. Vanguard also got eight points and three steals from Phillip Willis. Jackson Larsen also had eight points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up