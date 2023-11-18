Adelekun’s 22 lead Loyola Chicago over New Orleans 73-70

CHICAGO (AP) — Dame Adelekun’s 22 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat New Orleans 73-70 on Saturday night. Adelekun had 11…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dame Adelekun’s 22 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat New Orleans 73-70 on Saturday night.

Adelekun had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Ramblers (2-2). Des Watson shot 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Tom Welch had nine points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, four assists and three steals. Carlos Hart added nine points and four assists for New Orleans. Jamond Vincent also put up six points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.