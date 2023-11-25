Acuff scores 23 as Eastern Michigan downs Central Arkansas 74-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Acuff had 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-71 win against Central Arkansas on Saturday night.…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Acuff had 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-71 win against Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Acuff added five rebounds for the Eagles (4-2). Arne Osojnik scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Yusuf Jihad was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Carl Daughtery Jr. led the Bears (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and three steals. Javion Guy-King added 14 points and two steals for Central Arkansas. In addition, Masai Olowokere finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

