Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Cleveland State after 20-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Cleveland State Vikings after Tyson Acuff scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 100-57 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Eastern Michigan went 8-23 overall last season while going 6-7 at home. The Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

Cleveland State went 21-14 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Vikings averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

