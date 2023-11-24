Acker puts up 22 in Long Island’s 83-68 win against Texas A&M-CC

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Eric Acker scored 22 points as Long Island beat Texas A&M-CC 83-68 on Friday night.…

Acker had nine rebounds for the Sharks (1-4). Tai Strickland added 21 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Tana Kopa had 12 points and was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Islanders (2-4) were led in scoring by Dian Wright-Forde, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Shilo Jackson added 10 points and six rebounds for Texas A&M-CC. Lance Amir-Paul also put up 10 points and six rebounds.

