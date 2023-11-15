Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Achor helps Samford defeat…

Achor helps Samford defeat Mississippi College 96-52

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 12:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Achor Achor scored 17 points as Samford beat Mississippi College 96-52 on Tuesday.

Achor went 8 of 13 from the field for the Bulldogs (1-2). Jermaine Marshall scored 14 points and added four steals. Garrett Hicks shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Choctaws were led in scoring by Lucas Heflen, who finished with 12 points. Anthony Ratliff Jr. added nine points and seven rebounds for Mississippi College. Rashan Bolden also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up