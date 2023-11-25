Achor has 26 in Samford’s 101-83 win against N.C. A&T

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Achor Achor’s 26 points helped Samford defeat N.C. A&T 101-83 on Saturday night. Achor also added…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Achor Achor’s 26 points helped Samford defeat N.C. A&T 101-83 on Saturday night.

Achor also added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Riley Allenspach scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor. Nathan Johnson had nine points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line.

Jeremy Robinson finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (0-6). Landon Glasper added 17 points for N.C. A&T. In addition, Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes finished with 16 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

