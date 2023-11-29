Achor and Samford host Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-2) at Samford Bulldogs (5-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-2) at Samford Bulldogs (5-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Achor Achor scored 26 points in Samford’s 101-83 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Samford is second in the SoCon with 18.3 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 3.3.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-1 on the road. Louisiana leads the Sun Belt with 15.9 assists. Themus Fulks paces the Ragin’ Cajuns with 4.8.

Samford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 5.8 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Achor is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.7 points for Samford.

Kobe Julien is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 12.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.