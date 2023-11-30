Achor and Samford host Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-2) at Samford Bulldogs (5-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-2) at Samford Bulldogs (5-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Achor Achor scored 26 points in Samford’s 101-83 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Samford ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Achor leads the Bulldogs with 6.7 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-1 on the road. Louisiana is second in the Sun Belt with 15.9 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 4.8.

Samford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 5.8 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Samford.

Kobe Julien is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 12.1 points for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.