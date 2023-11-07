Abilene Christian holds on to complete upset of Oklahoma St., beating Cowboys for 1st time since ’66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba scored 15 points and Hunter Jack Madden scored 14 points and Abilene Christian…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba scored 15 points and Hunter Jack Madden scored 14 points and Abilene Christian upset Oklahoma State 64-59 on Monday night in a season opener for the teams.

Connor Dow missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left and a chance to tie it. Madden made a pair of foul shots to seal it. His layup with nine minutes to go gave Abilene Christian a 53-40 advantage before the Cowboys rallied.

The Cowboys posted two leads of 2-0 and 4-2. Abdou Dibba’s 3-pointer with 16:40 before halftime broke a 4-all tie and Abilene Christian led the rest of the way.

Madden’s 3-pointer with 9:03 before the break extended the lead to 23-12, and ACU led 36-25 at halftime.

Arion Simmons scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for ACU. The Wildcats return five players who made at least a half-dozen starts last season.

Bryce Thompson scored 19 points and Mike Marsh 13 for Oklahoma State. Quion Williams grabbed 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State entered the contest with a 3-1 series lead and the teams hadn’t played since 1970. The Wildcats’ lone win prior to Monday happened in 1966, a 67-52 victory.

