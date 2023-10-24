New-look Rutgers is hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing a bid with a late slide

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Steve Pikiell is entering his eighth basketball season at Rutgers and this one could be very…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Steve Pikiell is entering his eighth basketball season at Rutgers and this one could be very different.

Change is the watchword for the Scarlet Knights. The roster is almost unrecognizable, the style of play is uncertain, and so is what’s in store for the program heading into another Big Ten season.

“We’re really excited. We’ve added some newcomers. We jumped in the portal and got some really good players. We have a freshman class that I think is very, very good,” Pikiell said. “We’re just looking forward to another great year.”

Last season had the potential to be a great year with the Scarlet Knights on the verge of a third straight NCAA berth with a 16-7 record. They went 3-7 down the stretch and missed the show with a 19-15 record, including 10-10 in the Big Ten. They got an NIT bid and lost to Hofstra in the first round.

While center Cliff Omoruyi and forward Mawot Mag are back up front, guards Paul Mulcahy and Cam Spencer have transferred and two-time conference defensive player of the year Caleb McConnell finished his eligibility.

Pikiell has replaced them with a recruiting class and transfer group that might give the Scarlet Knights their most athletic and fastest team in recent memory.

The incoming freshmen are led by 6-foot-8 shooting guard Gavin Griffiths, one of the highest rated recruits in school history, and quick point guard Jamichael Davis. The transfer list is led by point guard Noah Fernandes from Massachusetts. All are expected to play major minutes.

Besides Omoruyi and Mag, who is coming off ACL surgery, guard Derek Simpson and returning forwards Aundre Hyatt, Antoine Woolfolk, Antonio Chol and Oskar Palmqvist also will see action.

STYLE

Whether at Stony Brook or Rutgers, Pikiell has stressed defense with his teams and usually a half-court offense that converts the 3-pointer.

With his newfound speed and talent, Pikiell has had his team practice with a 14-second shot clock, trying to increase the tempo. That style didn’t work well in the first half of a recent exhibition against Rick Pitino’s St. John’s, but when Rutgers switched to a half-court defense in the second half they outplayed the Red Storm.

Whether Pikiell stays with the uptempo, pressing style or reverts to his half-court approach remains to be seen. He may use both styles.

CLIFF’S BACK

Omoruyi declared for the NBA Draft in March but decided to come back and get his degree.

The Nigerian averaged 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 50% from the field last season. His 72 blocks were 15th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. The senior scored in double figures 26 times and reached double-digit rebounds 17 times.

He became the first Rutgers player to lead the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots since 1990-91.

WHO’S GONE

The Scarlet Knights lost a bundle after last season. The defense will suffer without McConnell. Mulcahy (9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists) transferred went to Washington and guard Cam Spencer (13.2 points) went to national champion UConn.

Bench contributors Dean Reiber went to Charlotte and Jalen Miller used the portal to go to Oral Roberts.

NEW FACES

Griffiths is the highest-ranked recruit landed by Pikiell, somewhere between No. 20-30 nationally. The only player ranked higher was guard Mike Rosario of St. Anthony in 2008.

A Connecticut native, Griffiths averaged 24 points last season playing in New England.

Fernandes averaged a team-high 13.4 points and 4.1 assists while shooting 45.2% from 3-point range last season in 11 games at Massaschusetts before an ankle injury sidelined him.

Davis averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds in his final season in high school.

Center Emmanuel Ogbole, a junior college transfer, may not be ready until January coming off knee surgery. Iowa State forward Jeremiah Williams probably is not going to get a waiver for this season.

DEFENSE

Rutgers gave up an average of 61.1 points last season and that is not going to change with Omoruyi in the middle and Mag inside. The season tips off Nov. 6 against Princeton in Trenton, New Jersey. The Tigers made it to the Sweet 16 last season before losing to Creighton. All on the non-conference schedule this year are Wake Forest, Mississippi State, Georgetown and Seton Hall.

