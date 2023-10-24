Florida State should be deeper but might need more to return to the NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State missed the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons amid mounting injuries and a lack…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State missed the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons amid mounting injuries and a lack of depth — usually a strength under longtime coach Leonard Hamilton.

The Seminoles hit rock bottom last year, dropping 10 of their final 12 games, finishing 9-23 and failing to reach double-digit wins for first time in more than two decades.

Hamilton and the ‘Noles expect at least a modest rebound this season.

“Our depth is back,” Hamilton said. “We now have enough depth where we can sustain the effort for long periods of time like we have in the past. Last year, obviously we were a little short on depth.”

Florida State made the Elite Eight in 2018 and the Sweet 16 in 2021, but Hamilton’s squad could looking at more rebuilding after two of its top three scorers, Matthew Cleveland (Miami) and Caleb Mills (Memphis), hit the transfer portal. Hamilton has brought in three transfers: VCU forward Jamir Watkins, Georgetown guard Primo Spears and LaSalle’s Josh Nickelberry, who was the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Depth already is a question mark as Florida State goes into the season with two potential starters coming back from knee surgery. It’s possible Brown transfer Jaylan Gainey and Cam’Ron Fletcher will only be able to play limited minutes in November, Hamilton said.

WAITING GAME

Spears is a two-time transfer who needs a waiver to play for Florida State without sitting out a season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16 points and 5.3 assists as a sophomore last year, and the Seminoles’ season could hinge on the NCAA’s decision.

“He’s got a knack for scoring and a knack for creating,” Hamilton said. “He has a unique ability to go make tough shots. Some people can make shots. He can make tough shots.”

GO GREEN GO

Leading returning scorer Darin Green Jr. (13.4 points) did most of his damage on jumpers and made 91 3-pointers last season. The coaches have emphasized that Green become more of an all-around player in the offseason.

“He’s learning how to add some pieces to his game, attacking off the dribble, going left on pull-ups, finishing with your right hand, finishing with your left hand,” Hamilton said. “He’s really expanded his game.”

BABA’S BACK

Spanish teenager Baba Miller had been closely watched by NBA scouts in the final month of Florida State’s season as they evaluated the 6-10 forward. Miller opted to return to Florida State and over the summer scored 9.4 points and pulled down 6.0 rebounds to help lead Spain to the U-19 FIBA Championship.

MOST IMPROVED

Hamilton thinks sophomore Cameron Corhen, a 6-10 forward, could be Florida State’s most improved player. Corhen averaged 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while playing 25 or more minutes in 15 games.

ROAD AHEAD

Florida State opens its season at home against Kennesaw State on Nov. 10 and doesn’t face a ranked opponent during its non-conference schedule. But the Seminoles will host Virginia and No. 2 Duke in February and plays home-and-home series against No. 13 Miami, 19th-ranked North Carolina and Clemson.

Virginia and Miami shared the ACC title last season, and Duke is the favorite to win the league in 2023-24.

