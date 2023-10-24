Defending Big East champion Marquette chosen to win the conference again by the league’s coaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino doesn’t think the Big East has changed much since his last stint in the…

The new St. John’s coach had spent many years in the conference first in the 1980s as the coach of Providence and then again as the head of Louisville’s team for nearly a decade before the school left the Big East.

“Some of the schools have changed, Connecticut is still as strong as ever. Villanova from what everyone tells me is back in a very big way,” Pitino said.

There are three new schools since Pitino’s last run in the Big East. Butler, Creighton and Xavier all have joined. Louisville, Cincinnati, Pitt, Syracuse, Rutgers and South Florida are all gone.

St. John’s is picked fifth in the preseason poll by the league’s coaches, led by Pitino’s six fifth-year players.

“Basketball can be turned around quickly, especially today with the portal,” Pitino said. “I don’t think we’d be a very good basketball team if I had to rely on high school basketball players.”

Defending Big East champion Marquette has been chosen to win the conference again by the league’s coaches.

The Golden Eagles, who were 29-4 last season, garnered seven-first place votes. Marquette was picked ninth in last year’s preseason poll.

“It doesn’t matter where we’re picked, we are always the hunters,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said.

Smart brings back eight of his nine top scorers from last season, including Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek. The junior guard, who averaged 12.9 points and led the league with 7.5 assists, was picked to win the award again.

Creighton was picked second and received the other four first-place votes. The Bluejays lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season and return three starters — center Ryan Kalkbrenner and guards Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman.

Defending NCAA champion UConn was picked third. The Huskies only bring back two starters from last season, but have a stellar freshmen class led by Stephon Castle — the preseason Freshman of the Year.

Villanova and St. John’s round out the top five. Xavier and Providence were the next two.

Georgetown, which is now led by former Providence coach Ed Cooley, was picked eighth.

“It’s been different. It’s a little overwhelming, it’s touching, I’m excited where I’m at, but I’ll always be from my home,” Cooley said of being with Georgetown now. “I will cheer for Providence College for all but three games. Hopefully we play them in the semifinals or finals of the Big East Tournament.”

Cooley also took a minute to talk about Georgetown women’s coach Tasha Butts, who died on Monday after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

“It’s been an emotional 48 hours,” he said. “Coach Butts was a rising star in our business.”

Seton Hall, Butler and DePaul round out the poll.

