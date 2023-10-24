Damon Stoudamire is the latest coach looking to make Georgia Tech relevant again

ATLANTA (AP) — Damon Stoudamire is hoping to succeed at a place where three others failed before him. Once a…

Once a perennial college basketball powerhouse, Georgia Tech has struggled for nearly two decades to become relevant again.

Now that burden falls to Stoudamire, the longtime NBA guard who took over as the Yellow Jackets coach after the firing of Josh Pastner.

Stoudamire is focusing on all aspects of the program, on and off the court.

“Usually, if you’re doing something wrong inside the lines, you’re not living right outside the lines,” he said. “I always tell ‘em, ’If I come over to your apartment right now, do you make your bed in the morning? Did you wash your dishes?’”

Georgia Tech’s problems go way beyond dirty dishes.

Since reaching the national championship game in 2004 under Paul Hewitt, the Yellow Jackets have made only four NCAA Tournament appearances — with just two wins.

Hewitt had that one memorable season, but the program was in clear decline by the time he was fired in 2011. Brian Gregory was dumped as coach after five forgettable seasons, and Pastner managed a single trip to the NCAA Tournament during his seven-year tenure.

That one-and-done during the pandemic-marred 2020-21 season is the only NCAA appearance for the Yellow Jackets in the past 13 years.

RETURNING STARTERS

The Yellow Jackets have four returning perimeter players who got extensive starting time on Pastner’s final team, which went 15-18 overall and 6-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Miles Kelly was the top scorer at 14.4 points per game, while Lance Terry was the only other player in double figures at 10.1. Deebo Coleman (9.5) and Kyle Sturdivant (8.6) are also in the mix.

“Miles Kelly has to play at an All-American level,” Stoudamire said. “I think that’s key for us. He has be a shot maker.”

WELCOME ABOARD

Stoudamire has looked to upgrade Georgia Tech’s talent level through the transfer portal, bringing in five players in addition to signing four high schoolers.

Guard Amaree Abram played last season at Mississippi, where he made 22 starts as a freshman. He’ll push for playing time right away.

Another former Southeastern Conference player joining the Yellow Jackets is 6-foot-7 forward Kowacie Reeves, who made 17 starts at Florida over the last two seasons.

The frontcourt was further bulked up by Tyzhaun Claude, a 6-7 forward who averaged 15.4 points a game last season for Western Carolina and led the Southern Conference in rebounding (8.6). Ebenezer Dowuona, a 6-11 center, transferred from North Carolina State.

Stoudamire has high hopes, as well, for Baye Ndongo, a 6-9 freshman forward from Senegal.

“I think he’ll be a guy that really, really, really impacts this program at a high level,” the new coach said.

DAMON’S WAY

Stoudamire had a specific type of player in mind when he began constructing his roster.

“I wanted to add length with athleticism,” he said. “I don’t have a physically imposing player, I would say. But I have a lot of speed, I have a lot of quickness, I have a lot of shot blocking.”

Stoudamire is looking to create a more cohesive offense after the Yellow Jackets ranked last in the ACC in assists.

“I want the ball to move, I want it to flow, I want guys to play together,” he said.

TRANSFER PORTAL

Getting a late start on rebuilding the roster, Stoudamire had to rely heavily on the transfer portal.

He’s not looking to make a habit of it.

“I like freshmen,” he said. “Moving forward, I wants (transfer) guys supporting the main guys I already have.”

A LOOK AT THE SCHEDULE

The Yellow Jackets open the season Nov. 6 by hosting Georgia Southern.

The non-conference schedule also includes road games at Cincinnati and Georgia, a home contest against Mississippi State as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, a trip to Madison Square Garden to face Penn State, and three games in Hawaii’s Diamond Head Classic at Christmastime.

The ACC opener is a tough one: No. 2 Duke visits Atlanta on Dec. 2.

