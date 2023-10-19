Big Ten West-leading No. 24 Iowa goes for 9th straight over Gophers in Floyd of Rosedale trophy game

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at No. 24 Iowa (6-1, 3-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC) Line: Iowa by 3…

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at No. 24 Iowa (6-1, 3-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Iowa by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Minnesota leads 62-52-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa can stay ahead of the pack in the Big Ten West with a win here. The Hawkeyes hold a half-game lead over Wisconsin and own the tiebreaker against the Badgers after winning in Madison last week. Minnesota is coming off an open date that coach P.J. Fleck hopes was a reset for his team. The Gophers can still be a factor in the division race — but probably not if they don’t win in Iowa City for the first time since 1999.

KEY MATCHUP

Minnesota punt coverage team vs. Iowa punt returner Cooper DeJean. The junior leads the Big Ten with an average of 13.1 yards per punt return and gave the Hawkeyes the tiebreaking touchdown with a 70-yard return late in the fourth quarter against Michigan State on Sept. 30.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: RB Zach Evans. The redshirt freshman has 27 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown since stepping in for Darius Taylor after a leg injury. With the Gophers coming off their open date, Taylor could return, but Fleck was tight-lipped about his status this week. Either way, Evans ought to have a significant role. Last year, Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 263 yards against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa: TE Steven Stilianos is now the main man at the Hawkeyes’ premier position with Erick All out for the season with a knee injury. Though Stilianos has started the last four games in Iowa’s double-tight end set and played in all seven, he has caught just five balls for 54 yards and will be asked to take on a greater receiving role.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa has won eight straight in the Floyd of Rosedale trophy game, including 13-10 last year on a late field goal. It’s Minnesota’s longest losing streak in a series dating to 1891. … Four of the last five meetings have been decided by five points or less. … Gophers have lost 13 straight on the road against ranked opponents since 2014. … Hawkeyes have allowed 14 or fewer points in 13 of their last 20 games and the defense has held seven opponents without a touchdown since the start of the 2022 season. … Minnesota was outgained by Michigan in a 52-10 loss by an average of 8.13 yards per play to 3.13.

