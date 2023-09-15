Live Radio
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina

The Associated Press

September 15, 2023, 2:03 PM

The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played.

Games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on Hawaii’s campus on Nov. 20-22 and the tournament will again feature a loaded field that includes potential top-10 teams Kansas, Purdue, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette. Syracuse, Chaminade and UCLA round out the field.

This is the third time in four years the tournament has had to be played somewhere other than Maui. Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced tournament officials to move the event to Asheville, North Carolina in 2020 and it was relocated to Las Vegas in 2021.

