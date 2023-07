MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins’ attorney tells university Huggins never resigned, wants his job…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins’ attorney tells university Huggins never resigned, wants his job back.

