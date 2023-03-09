Virginia plays in ACC Tournament against the North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12, 11-9 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (23-6, 15-5 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -2; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers play in the ACC Tournament against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC play is 15-5, and their record is 8-1 in non-conference play. Virginia is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels are 11-9 against ACC opponents. North Carolina ranks seventh in college basketball with 36.8 rebounds per game. Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 10.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

RJ Davis is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

