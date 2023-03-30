Sports on TV for Friday, March 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, March 31 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4:30 a.m. FS1 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

9:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The USBC Masters, Match Play, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Division I All-Star Game: East vs. West, Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Big ten Tournament: B1G Championships – Team, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Virginia

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston U. at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Semifinal, Atlanta

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. McDonogh (Md.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL: New York at Georgia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 293 Main Card: Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James (Heavyweights), Temecula, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Chicago White Sox at Houston (8 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston (8 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Long Island

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Buffalo

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: New England at Utah

11:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Manly-Warringah

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal

XFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FX — Seattle at Arlington

