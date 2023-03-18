San Diego State and Furman square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Furman Paladins (28-7, 15-3 SoCon) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (28-6, 15-3 MWC) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Furman Paladins (28-7, 15-3 SoCon) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (28-6, 15-3 MWC)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs play the Furman Paladins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 15-3, and their record is 13-3 against non-conference opponents. San Diego State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Paladins are 15-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman is ninth in college basketball scoring 81.7 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.1 points. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

JP Pegues is averaging 11.9 points and four assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

