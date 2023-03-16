MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Basketball buzz at U.Md. | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Saint Mary's Gaels play…

Saint Mary’s Gaels play the VCU Rams in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VCU Rams (27-7, 15-3 A-10) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 14-2 WCC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -4; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Saint Mary’s Gaels play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the VCU Rams.

The Gaels are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 12-5 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fifth in college basketball giving up 60.1 points per game while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Rams’ record in A-10 action is 15-3. VCU has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up