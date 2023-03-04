North Texas seeks 25th victory of season in matchup against Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-14, 8-11 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (24-6, 15-4 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-14, 8-11 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (24-6, 15-4 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -8.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas will look for its 25th victory this season when the Mean Green take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Mean Green are 11-2 in home games. North Texas leads college basketball giving up only 56.1 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Hilltoppers are 8-11 in conference play. Western Kentucky is ninth in C-USA scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Dontaie Allen is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 9.4 points. McKnight is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.