No. 15 Texas women on to Big 12 final, sinking Oklahoma St.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points and Rori Harmon had a double-double and No. 15 Texas advanced to the Big 12 Tournament championship game beating Oklahoma State 64-57 on Saturday.

The Big 12’s top seed will face the winner between second-seed Oklahoma versus three-seed Iowa State on Sunday. Oklahoma State entered the tournament as the fourth seed.

DeYona Gaston scored 14 points, Harmon scored 11 points, distributed 10 assists against a single turnover and grabbed seven rebounds and Shay Holle scored 13 for Texas which had four players collect two steals. Texas moved its record to 21-0 when holding its opponents 59 points or less.

Naomie Alnatas scored 13 points, Lior Garzon and reserve Kassidy De Lapp each scored 11 for Oklahoma State.

Texas (25-8) never trailed after Khadija Faye’s basket 5:43 before the end of the first quarter gave the Longhorns a 10-8 lead though Oklahoma State stayed within striking distance until late.

Texas led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter and 34-29 at halftime. The Longhorns created some distance starting the third outscoring Oklahoma State 11-6 for their first double-digit advantage and a 45-35 lead.

Trailing 51-42 to start the fourth, Oklahoma State (21-11) never got within closer than 53-47 when Alnatas made a 3-pointer with 7:59 remaining. Holle countered with a jumper 18 seconds later for Texas.

