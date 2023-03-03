No. 13 Virginia takes on conference foe Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Armaan…

Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Armaan Franklin and the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers host El Ellis and the Louisville Cardinals in ACC action Saturday.

The Cavaliers are 14-1 in home games. Virginia is ninth in college basketball allowing 60.5 points per game while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Cardinals are 2-17 in conference matchups. Louisville is 0-6 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franklin is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Virginia.

Ellis is shooting 41.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

