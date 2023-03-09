Live Radio
Mike Brennan out as basketball coach at American University

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 7:22 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Brennan was fired as men’s basketball coach at American University on Thursday after going 125-166 across 10 seasons.

AU went 17-15 this season, including a double-overtime loss to Lafayette in the Patriot League semifinals on Sunday.

In Brennan’s first year as coach, 2014, he led American to the Patriot League title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. But the team never made it back to March Madness.

Athletic director Billy Walker announced Brennan’s departure shortly after nearby Georgetown said it was firing its men’s basketball coach, Patrick Ewing.

