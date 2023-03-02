Liberty plays Eastern Kentucky in ASUN Tournament

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-12, 12-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (25-7, 15-3 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-12, 12-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (25-7, 15-3 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames play in the ASUN Tournament against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Flames’ record in ASUN games is 15-3, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference games. Liberty is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Colonels’ record in ASUN games is 12-6. Eastern Kentucky leads college basketball with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Porter is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 22.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Michael Moreno is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. Devontae Blanton is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

