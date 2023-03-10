Houston Cougars and East Carolina Pirates meet in AAC Tournament

East Carolina Pirates (16-16, 6-12 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (29-2, 17-1 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (16-16, 6-12 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (29-2, 17-1 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Houston Cougars face the East Carolina Pirates in the AAC Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in AAC play is 17-1, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. Houston is sixth in college basketball with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.7 offensive boards.

The Pirates’ record in AAC play is 6-12. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

RJ Felton is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.