Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs in second round

TCU Horned Frogs (22-12, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5, 14-2 WCC) Denver; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

TCU Horned Frogs (22-12, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5, 14-2 WCC)

Denver; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 15-3 in non-conference play. Gonzaga is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs are 9-9 against Big 12 teams. TCU leads college basketball with 17.1 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is shooting 62.4% and averaging 20.9 points for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Mike Miles averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Damion Baugh is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 91.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 55.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

