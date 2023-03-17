Creighton Bluejays and NC State Wolf Pack square off in the first round of NCAA Tournament

NC State Wolf Pack (23-10, 12-8 ACC) vs. Creighton Bluejays (21-12, 14-6 Big East) Denver; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

NC State Wolf Pack (23-10, 12-8 ACC) vs. Creighton Bluejays (21-12, 14-6 Big East)

Denver; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Bluejays have gone 14-6 against Big East opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Creighton is fourth in college basketball with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.4.

The Wolf Pack are 12-8 against ACC opponents. NC State is the leader in the ACC scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Terquavion Smith is averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

