Butler visits No. 19 Xavier after Boum’s 33-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (14-16, 6-13 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (22-8, 14-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Butler Bulldogs (14-16, 6-13 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (22-8, 14-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -13; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Xavier hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Souley Boum scored 33 points in Xavier’s 94-89 win against the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers have gone 14-2 at home. Xavier is eighth in college basketball with 82.3 points and is shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-13 against Big East opponents. Butler is ninth in the Big East with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Jayden Taylor is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.