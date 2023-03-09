Arizona Wildcats square off against the Stanford Cardinal in Pac-12 Tournament

Stanford Cardinal (14-18, 7-13 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (25-6, 14-6 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (14-18, 7-13 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (25-6, 14-6 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -9; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats play the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 14-6 against Pac-12 opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is second in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game. Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats averaging 5.4.

The Cardinal are 7-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is shooting 57.7% and averaging 19.9 points for the Wildcats. Courtney Ramey is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Spencer Jones averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Brandon Angel is shooting 64.6% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

