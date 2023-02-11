Youngstown State visits Cleveland State following Cohill’s 33-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (20-6, 12-3 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-11, 10-5 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (20-6, 12-3 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-11, 10-5 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Dwayne Cohill scored 33 points in Youngstown State’s 81-72 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings have gone 9-3 in home games. Cleveland State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Penguins are 12-3 in Horizon play. Youngstown State is eighth in college basketball scoring 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Adrian Nelson averaging 18.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshon Parker is averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Cohill is averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Penguins: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

