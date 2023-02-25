Yale hosts Cornell following Poulakidas’ 30-point outing

Cornell Big Red (16-9, 6-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (18-7, 8-4 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (16-9, 6-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (18-7, 8-4 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -7; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Cornell Big Red after John Poulakidas scored 30 points in Yale’s 93-83 overtime win against the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at home. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Knowling averaging 4.2.

The Big Red are 6-6 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is fifth in college basketball scoring 83.3 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Jarvis is averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Poulakidas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

Greg Dolan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 81.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

