Vandy snaps skid, beats Florida 88-80

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Vanderbilt ended a nine-game losing streak against Florida, beating the Gators 88-80 on Saturday.

Trey Thomas scored 16 and was perfect shooting, making all five shot attempts — four from 3-point range — and both foul shots. Ezra Manjon scored 11 and reserve Jordan Wright scored 10 points with 10 rebounds for the Commodores. Robbins finished 10-for-18 shooting.

Robbins made a pair of foul shots at the 9:33 mark, followed with a 3-pointer 30 seconds later for a 65-61 lead and Vanderbilt (13-12, 6-6) led for the remainder. The Commodores reached safe distance on a 10-2 run between the 6:19 mark to 2:47 remaining. Vanderbilt led 42-41 at halftime in a contest that had 15 lead changes.

The Commodores shot 12 of 23 from distance compared to a 2 of 20 performance from Florida.

Colin Castleton scored 25 points for Florida and had 11 rebounds, Riley Kugel scored 18, reserve Kawacie Reeves scored 14 and Kyle Lofton 12 for the Gators (13-12, 6-6).

The Commodores travel to South Carolina on Tuesday. Florida will attempt to end its three-game skid on Wednesday when it hosts Ole Miss.

