Utah visits Ramey and No. 8 Arizona

Utah Utes (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Arizona hosts the Utah Utes after Courtney Ramey scored 26 points in Arizona’s 88-79 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Wildcats are 13-1 on their home court. Arizona is fourth in college basketball with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.3.

The Utes are 10-5 in Pac-12 play. Utah averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.2 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Rollie Worster is averaging nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

