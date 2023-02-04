UMKC hosts Oral Roberts after Abmas’ 31-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (20-4, 11-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 6-5 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (20-4, 11-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 6-5 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -9.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the UMKC Kangaroos after Max Abmas scored 31 points in Oral Roberts’ 103-53 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-5 in home games. UMKC ranks second in the Summit in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Allen David Mukeba Jr. paces the Kangaroos with 7.8 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 11-0 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is second in college basketball scoring 85.3 points per game while shooting 48.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Connor Vanover is averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Abmas is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

