Tshiebwe leads Kentucky against Mississippi State after 20-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -2.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 75-68 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 in home games. Mississippi State is fifth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Wildcats are 7-5 in conference matchups. Kentucky ranks seventh in the SEC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Tshiebwe is averaging 15.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.