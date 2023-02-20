Live Radio
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

February 20, 2023, 1:03 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 27-0 699 1
2. Indiana (1) 26-1 672 2
3. Stanford 25-3 634 3
4. UConn 24-4 585 6
5. LSU 25-1 573 5
6. Iowa 22-5 567 7
7. Maryland 22-5 522 8
8. Utah 23-3 507 4
9. Virginia Tech 22-4 488 11
10. Notre Dame 22-4 464 10
11. Duke 23-4 416 9
12. Michigan 20-6 340 12
13. Oklahoma 22-4 336 15
14. Arizona 21-6 322 18
15. Villanova 23-5 296 14
16. Ohio St. 22-5 291 13
17. UCLA 21-6 279 16
18. Gonzaga 25-3 206 20
19. Texas 21-7 186 17
20. Iowa St. 17-7 167 22
21. Colorado 21-6 113 21
22. North Carolina 19-8 100 19
23. Florida St. 22-7 96 24
24. UNLV 25-2 78 23
25. Middle Tennessee 22-4 29
25. Illinois 20-7 29

Others receiving votes: South Florida 25, Oklahoma St. 18, Creighton 14, NC State 13, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Cleveland St. 3, Marquette 3, South Dakota St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Mississippi 1, Toledo 1, UMass 1, Illinois St. 1, Columbia 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

