The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (27) 27-0 699 1 2. Indiana (1) 26-1 672 2 3. Stanford 25-3 634 3 4. UConn 24-4 585 6 5. LSU 25-1 573 5 6. Iowa 22-5 567 7 7. Maryland 22-5 522 8 8. Utah 23-3 507 4 9. Virginia Tech 22-4 488 11 10. Notre Dame 22-4 464 10 11. Duke 23-4 416 9 12. Michigan 20-6 340 12 13. Oklahoma 22-4 336 15 14. Arizona 21-6 322 18 15. Villanova 23-5 296 14 16. Ohio St. 22-5 291 13 17. UCLA 21-6 279 16 18. Gonzaga 25-3 206 20 19. Texas 21-7 186 17 20. Iowa St. 17-7 167 22 21. Colorado 21-6 113 21 22. North Carolina 19-8 100 19 23. Florida St. 22-7 96 24 24. UNLV 25-2 78 23 25. Middle Tennessee 22-4 29 – 25. Illinois 20-7 29 –

Others receiving votes: South Florida 25, Oklahoma St. 18, Creighton 14, NC State 13, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Cleveland St. 3, Marquette 3, South Dakota St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Mississippi 1, Toledo 1, UMass 1, Illinois St. 1, Columbia 1.

