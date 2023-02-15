SFA puts home win streak on the line against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (14-12, 8-6 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-9, 8-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (14-12, 8-6 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-9, 8-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the ‘Jacks take on Tarleton State.

The ‘Jacks have gone 10-2 in home games. SFA is fifth in college basketball shooting 39.4% from downtown, led by Daeveon Scott shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Texans are 8-6 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The ‘Jacks and Texans face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

Lue Williams is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 8.4 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.