Sam Houston hosts UT Arlington following Grant’s 21-point outing

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (18-6, 8-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Qua Grant scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 77-62 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Bearkats have gone 8-1 in home games. Sam Houston is eighth in college basketball allowing 59.4 points per game while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Mavericks are 4-8 in WAC play. UT Arlington is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Kyron Gibson is averaging 11.2 points and four assists for the Mavericks. Shemar Wilson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

