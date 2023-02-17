Peterson, Ellis spark USC in 97-60 rout of California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson scored a career-high 30 points and USC set a season-high for points as the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson scored a career-high 30 points and USC set a season-high for points as the Trojans blew out California, 97-60 on Thursday night.

USC led by as many as 40 points in the final minutes of the game and the 37-point margin of victory is its largest in Pac-12 Conference play since 2009.

USC shot a blistering 58.9% from the field, hitting 33 of 56 shots from the field, including 12 of 23 from beyond the arc. Peterson and Boogie Ellis combined to score 52 points — more than Cal had scored when the pair finally checked out with just over four minutes left to play.

Peterson and Ellis both hit 3-pointers as USC (18-8, 10-5) opened the game on a 13-0 run over the first five minutes and held a 27-point advantage at intermission, leading 50-23.

Peterson was 9 of 14 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from deep, and hit 8 of 9 from the line with seven rebounds and six assists. Ellis finished with 22 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the field, including 4 of 8 from distance, and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. Kobe Johnson scored 15 points and Oziyah Sellers was a perfect 4 for 4 from the field, 2 for 2 from deep, to finish with 11 points.

Monty Bowser scored 13 points and ND Okafor and Kuany Kuany each added 11 for Cal (3-23, 2-13).

USC plays host to Stanford on Saturday. California visits UCLA on Saturday.

